Quan Bray, Greg Robinson arrested for 157 pounds of marijuana

Getty Images

More details emerged Wednesday night in the arrest of Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson.

Robinson and ex-NFL player Quan Bray were taken into custody after Border Patrol found 156.9 pounds of marijuana in the back of their 2020 Chevy Tahoe, according to law enforcement documents obtained by TMZ.com. If convicted, the former Auburn teammates face up to 20 years in prison.

Robinson and Bray were not re-entering the country from Mexico but traveling from Los Angeles to Louisiana on Monday night when they hit the checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas, per TMZ.com

A drug-sniffing dog alerted agents to several vacuum-sealed black bags full of a substance that tested positive for marijuana, according to TMZ.com. Agents also found 23 mason jars, a can sealing machine, an electronic scale and $3,100 cash in Bray’s jeans.

A third person in the SUV was not charged, though Robinson and Bray attempted to get the person to claim responsibility for the weed, per TMZ.

Robinson, the No. 2 overall choice in 2014, is scheduled to become a free agent next month.