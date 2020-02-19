Rams promoting Sophie Luoto to director of football operations

The Rams are promoting Sophie Luoto to director of football operations, Charles Robinson of yahoo.com reports.
Luoto previously served as manager of business and executive operations.
She drew praise — and a game ball — for her assistance to Rams’ employees during the Southern California fires in 2018.
The move makes Luoto one of the highest-ranking female executives in the NFL.
The Browns recently named Callie Brownson as their chief of staff for new Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. Brownson spent last season as a full-time coaching intern with the Bills.