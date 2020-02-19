Report:  Eric Bieniemy unlikely to take Colorado job

Getty Images

The Chiefs appear likely to keep offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for another season.

Although Bieniemy has been named as a candidate for the vacant head coaching job at Colorado, there’s been no traction in talks between the two sides, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Bieniemy has interviewed for several head-coaching vacancies in the NFL but has so far not received an offer. The Colorado job would seem to be a step down from the jobs he’s been considered for previously, but Colorado is both his alma mater and the first place he ever worked as an assistant coach, so that might make Bieniemy consider the offer.

The 50-year-old Bieniemy has spent the last two years as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator. He also spent two years as Colorado’s offensive coordinator and has had multiple jobs as a running backs’ coach. He played in the NFL from 1991 to 1999.