Report: NFL owners “summoned” to New York for CBA update

Posted by Mike Florio on February 19, 2020, 4:54 PM EST
It’s usually a good idea to not disrupt the schedules of billionaires without good reason. The league office apparently has a good reason.

Mike Silver of the NFL reports that the NFL has “summoned” owners to New York for a meeting later this week regarding the ongoing labor negotiations with the NFL Players Association. Per Silver “significant progress” has been made, but the two sides are “far apart” on “some outstanding issues.”

As PFT reported earlier in the day, one of the biggest remaining issues relates to the funding rule. Which means that a general consensus has been reached on plenty of other more important issues, like how the financial pie would be divided under a 17-game format.

Silver adds that a new labor deal, finalized before the start of the league year on March 18, would include a 17-game season the would commence between 2021 and 2023. And that’s hardly a small detail. As PFT explained over the weekend, the league wants to start with 17 games by 2021; the players would like to push it to 2023. That would make 2022 an obvious point for compromise, if the NFL is willing to compromise on this item.

  1. What I don’t understand about Mike Silver’s tweet is why is this necessary to do in person? There are 32 billionaires who – I gotta think- don’t want to drop everything last minute for “an update”. Why not a call or a briefing paper?

  2. Billionaires who don’t have the ability to video conference? They’ll all take their private jets and the cost to each will be far more than a video conferencing system with 33 nodes, one for each owner and one for Goodell. Ridiculous

