Report: Vikings unlikely to part ways with Stefon Diggs

Posted by Mike Florio on February 19, 2020, 2:40 PM EST
Getty Images

Receiver Stefon Diggs (insert ominous music) has removed all references to the Vikings from his Instagram account. Which has prompted speculation that the Vikings may trade him.

It’s not the first time talk of a potential Diggs trade has bubbled up. After a Week Four loss to the Bears, Diggs skipped work for a couple of days before his feathers were sufficiently unruffled and, thereafter, all was well.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL has downplayed the notion of a trade, explaining that the team realizes that Diggs is being Diggs, and that sometimes he will say or do something suggesting he wants out.

Diggs is due to make $10.9 million in salary this year, with a cap number of $14.5 million. Trading him would clear only $5.5 million in net cap space, since a trade would result in a $9 million cap charge.

With the Scouting Combine a week away, and with coach Mike Zimmer and G.M. Rick Spielman due to speak to reporters, a more definitive answer directly from the team could be coming.

Or maybe Spielman will simply say, “We have no intent to trade Stefon Diggs.”

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Report: Vikings unlikely to part ways with Stefon Diggs

  4. He’s the best player in their offense. But I understand why he’d want out of their archaic offense. He’s not dumb, he knows the numbers he could put up in a modern offense. Hang in there Diggs, Zimmer and company will be gone soon enough.

  6. Of course it’s unlikely! Why would a team that is this loaded and this talented at every position on both sides of the ball part with the top wideout in the league?! Who could they find to replace him that could even play up to the standards and expectations in Minnesota? The combination of Diggs and Thielen is the best in the game and strikes absolute fear into defenses all across the league, especially with one of the best QBs in the league delivering the ball, and the best coaching minds in the game today calling the plays! This is the perfect place at the perfect time for Diggs!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!