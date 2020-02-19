Report: Vikings unlikely to part ways with Stefon Diggs

Getty Images

Receiver Stefon Diggs (insert ominous music) has removed all references to the Vikings from his Instagram account. Which has prompted speculation that the Vikings may trade him.

It’s not the first time talk of a potential Diggs trade has bubbled up. After a Week Four loss to the Bears, Diggs skipped work for a couple of days before his feathers were sufficiently unruffled and, thereafter, all was well.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL has downplayed the notion of a trade, explaining that the team realizes that Diggs is being Diggs, and that sometimes he will say or do something suggesting he wants out.

Diggs is due to make $10.9 million in salary this year, with a cap number of $14.5 million. Trading him would clear only $5.5 million in net cap space, since a trade would result in a $9 million cap charge.

With the Scouting Combine a week away, and with coach Mike Zimmer and G.M. Rick Spielman due to speak to reporters, a more definitive answer directly from the team could be coming.

Or maybe Spielman will simply say, “We have no intent to trade Stefon Diggs.”