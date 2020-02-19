Roughnecks receiver Cam Phillips voted XFL star of Week Two

Posted by Charean Williams on February 19, 2020, 3:08 PM EST
The Roughnecks had the first XFL player of the week after the opening weekend. They have the second XFL player of the week, too.

Quarterback P.J. Walker won the award after the season opener.

Receiver Cam Phillips is the winner this week in a Twitter poll conducted weekly by the XFL.

Phillips caught eight passes for 63 yards and three touchdowns in the Roughnecks’ 28-24 victory over the St. Louis BattleHawks. Phillips leads the XFL with four touchdown receptions.

The XFL allows fans to decide the league’s top performer in voting for the XFL Star Of The Week. XFL Football Operations nominates one key player from each team after each game.

The players with the most votes from each day advance to the final round Monday, when fans determine the winner on Twitter. The XFL Star Of The Week is the league’s top weekly individual honor.

2 responses to “Roughnecks receiver Cam Phillips voted XFL star of Week Two

  1. These guys are fun to watch, even their D which has 5 turnovers I believe. This week they had two INTs, one for like 50 yards and the other for about 60. So even when the O slowed down a little the D picked them up.

