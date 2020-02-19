Seattle Dragons surge past 10,000 in season-ticket sales

Getty Images

The Seattle Dragons had more than 29,000 paying customers for their home opener. For their four remaining home games, they’ll have at least 10,000 tickets sold.

Via the Seattle Times, the Dragons now have sold more than 10,000 season tickets.

“We have had a spike in demand and we surged past 10,000 season tickets, which is an awesome story for us and the most in the league,” Dragons president Ryan Gustafson told the Times. “We’re continuing to build it every day. We’re grateful for the support we’ve gotten so far and excited to continue to build this, not just for this year but many years to come.”

The Dragons beat the Tampa Bay Vipers in the first XFL game played in Seattle, 17-9. The Dragons host the Dallas Renegades this weekend.