Texans safety Justin Reid progressing after shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Houston Texans safety Justin Reid says he is progressing from shoulder surgery to address a labrum injury shortly after the season ended in an AFC Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Via Mark Berman of FOX 26, Reid said Tuesday at a Kids’ Meals event that he just got out of his shoulder sling as he recovers from the surgery.

“Shoulder’s holding up good,” Reid said. “Actually just got out of the sling today. I’m making the right steps, getting recovered, getting ready for next season.”

Reid missed one game with a concussion this season, but started all 15 regular season games and both of their postseason outings. He had 78 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery during his second season in the Houston secondary. Reid was listed on the injury report with a shoulder multiple times throughout the season. He was listed in weeks 3-5, week 8 and in week 12 (along with the concussion).