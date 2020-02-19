Texans sign Brandon Dunn to contract extension

Getty Images

The Texans made sure nose tackle Brandon Dunn won’t reach free agency.

With Dunn’s contract set to expire, the Texans got him signed to a new deal before free agency begins next month.

The team announced the contract extension Wednesday, and Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports it’s a three-year deal worth $12 million.

Dunn, 27, joined the Texans in October 2015 after the Bears waived him. He has spent most of the past five seasons on their 53-player roster.

Dunn has appeared in 63 career games, including 59 with the Texans, and 24 starts for Houston. He played 16 games with six starts last season.

Dunn has 88 tackles with one sack and one forced fumble in his career.