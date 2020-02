Getty Images

The Titans brought back one of their own Wednesday.

The team announced a new one-year deal for wide receiver Cameron Batson.

He was set to be an exclusive rights free agent, which means not really a free agent at all since he couldn’t negotiate with other teams.

Batson spent last year on injured reserve after a training camp injury. He caught eight passes for 82 yards in 2018, after making the team as an undrafted rookie from Texas Tech.