Washington exercises 2020 option on Adrian Peterson’s contract

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson won’t be a free agent in March.

Washington announced on Wednesday that they are exercising their option on Peterson’s contract for 2020. It is the final year of the two-year pact he signed with the team last year.

Peterson is set to make a base salary of $2.25 million and count $3 million against the team’s salary cap.

That’s not much to pay for the player who has led the team in rushing over the last two seasons. They likely wouldn’t mind finding a younger player to help share the load now and take on a bigger role in the future, but Derrius Guice‘s knee injuries make it hard to count on him to be that player.

Peterson has 462 carries for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He hasn’t missed a game due to injury, but did sit out the 2019 opener as a healthy scratch.