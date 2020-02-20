14-team playoff field won’t necessarily put more losing teams in the playoffs

Getty Images

With the playoffs expanding from 12 to 14 teams under the new CBA, if there is one, some will argue that it will lead to more teams with losing records making it to the playoffs.

But here’s the reality, as it relates to the last 10 years. If the NFL had a third wild-card team per conference (i.e., a No. 7 seed), none of the extra 20 teams would have had a losing record — and only five of them would have been 8-8.

Meanwhile, four playoff teams under the current format won eight games or fewer in the past 10 years, and two had a losing record.

The 2014 Panthers won the NFC South at 7-8-1, the 2013 Packers won the NFC North at 8-7-1, the 2011 Broncos made it to the top of the AFC West via Tebowmania 8-8, and the 2010 Seahawks beat the Rams in Week 17 to secure the NFC West at 7-9.

In contrast, five 10-win teams would have been on the inside looking out with two extra wild cards from 2010 through 2019. So, at least based on the last 10 years, 14 teams in the playoffs would not have added more losing teams to the postseason. Instead, the extra teams would have made the presence of the two losing teams that made it even more conspicuous.