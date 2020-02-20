Alex Van Pelt has big plans for Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry

Getty Images

New Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said some things that will be music to wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham.

But he also hit a few notes that clanged off the ear.

Van Pelt made his first round as coordinator (if not certainly play-caller), and he made it clear he needed his two star wideouts to lead their charge this year.

“They both deserve to get the ball as much as possible,’’ Van Pelt said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “The beauty of having both of them is you can’t tilt coverage one way or the other. I had a chance with (Packers WRs) Davante Adams and Jordy Nelson where when Davante came on board, it made Jordy a better player.

“I think having two guys that really make you play it straight defensively will help. As far as getting them the ball, that is our job as the offensive staff to scheme up ways to make them a top priority in the progressions.”

Being receivers, Landry and Beckham often criticized one-and-done coach Freddie Kitchens for not getting them the ball enough, but for now, Van Pelt sees their voices as a positive.

“I’m excited,’’ he said. “I see not just talented guys; I see guys who can be leaders because they’re vocal and they’re voices in that locker room. It’s our job to help them be positive leaders, and that’s what I think both guys want to do.”

What he doesn’t want them doing, in Beckham’s case in particular, is freelancing in an effort to make plays, as Beckham often did last year.

“You have to be at the right place at the right time every time as a receiver,’’ Van Pelt said. “The freelancing is not a big part of the system. I think there are times that you will do that to get a little creative, but the quarterback needs to know when those times are and things need to time up. The footwork, the timing of the feet and where you are in the progression is a big part of the system.”

Of course, every new coach has a plan for how to handle Beckham on the first day, but those have often been complicated as seasons (and new coaches) wear on.