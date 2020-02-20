Attempted murder charge dropped against woman who stabbed Terrelle Pryor

Getty Images

The woman who stabbed Terrelle Pryor in November had the attempted murder charge against her dropped, TMZ.com reports.

Police arrested Shalaya Briston, 24, after she twice stabbed Pryor in the chest area with a kitchen knife during an altercation in their Pittsburgh-area home. Pryor initially was listed in critical condition.

Briston still faces a felony assault charge that carries punishment of up to 20 years in prison, but a Pennsylvania judge dismissed the more serious charge Thursday. It is unclear why, according to TMZ, but Briston’s attorneys have claimed self-defense and Pryor publicly has asked for leniency for her.

Pryor, 30, faces a misdemeanor simple assault charge.

He last played in the NFL in 2018.