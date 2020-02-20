Baylor’s James Lynch pledging money to charity raised through bench press at NFL Combine

Getty Images

Baylor defensive lineman James Lynch is taking his trip to Indianapolis to the NFL Combine next week as an opportunity to raise money for people fighting rare diseases.

Lynch is taking pledges toward the number of bench press reps of 225 pounds he will be able to successfully complete as part of the circuit of testing 337 separate invitees will undergo at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“I have committed my performance at the NFL Combine to support Uplifting Athletes and its mission to inspire the Rare Disease Community with hope through the power of sport,” Lynch wrote on the pledge website.

“Uplifting Athletes was an important part of my college experience. I will never forget Lift for Life and the way it brought the Baylor Community together in support of this great cause. I learned from some of my college teammates how rare diseases affect people they love and it moved me to want to do something to help the 30 million Americans living with a rare disease.”

Lynch is hoping to complete 20 reps on the bench press and has raised over $1,500 so far to be put toward the cause.

Lynch compiled 100 tackles with 20 sacks during his three seasons at Baylor. He had 13.5 sacks in 14 total games played for the Bears last season along with three forced fumbles.