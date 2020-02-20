Cody Ford says fine from blindside block in playoffs was reduced

Getty Images

Bills right tackle Cody Ford was flagged for a costly illegal blindside block during overtime the team’s playoff loss to the Texans and the costs of the penalty kept rising after the game.

Ford’s penalty knocked the Bills out of field goal range and he was fined $28,075 for the infraction in the days after the Bills season came to an end. Many people took issue with the penalty and the fine, which Ford appealed to the league.

That appeal was a partially successful one. Ford didn’t get the fine dropped entirely, but announced on Twitter that the fine was reduced to just over $4,000. Ford also announced that money donated to a GoFundMe account started by Bills fans hoping to pay off Ford’s fine would be donated to charity.

Ford was a second-round pick last year and spent his rookie year as a starter in Buffalo. He had right shoulder surgery after the end of the season.