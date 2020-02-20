Darren McFadden gets four days in jail for Whataburger drive-thru DWI

Getty Images

A year ago former NFL running back Darren McFadden was arrested for DWI when he was found asleep at the wheel in a Whataburger drive-thru. Now he’s going to jail.

McFadden pleaded guilty to drunk driving and got sentenced to four days in jail, according to TMZ.com.

The deal also will result in McFadden paying a fine and getting his license suspended for 90 days.

McFadden was a star at running back who twice finished second in Heisman Trophy voting. The Raiders made him the fourth overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft and signed him to a six-year, $60 million contract. He played seven years with the Raiders and then three more years with the Cowboys.