Dolphins hire Lemuel Jeanpierre as assistant OL coach

The Dolphins announced a handful of coaching moves on Thursday, including the addition of former Seahawks offensive lineman Lemuel Jeanpierre as their assistant offensive line coach.

Jeanpierre spent the last two seasons with the Raiders in the same position. He broke into coaching with the Seahawks in 2017 after wrapping up a six-year playing career in Seattle. He will assist Steve Marshall with the offensive line group.

The Dolphins also announced the previously reported hirings of defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander and linebackers coach Anthony Campanile.

In addition to the hires, the Dolphins announced that wide receivers coach Karl Dorrell has added the title of assistant head coach. They also announced that Rob Leonard has moved from linebackers coach to assistant defensive line coach and that Josh Grizzard has moved from offensive quality control to assistant wide receivers coach.