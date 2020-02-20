Eric Winston: Nothing is final until the players vote

Getty Images

NFL Players Association President Eric Winston is urging everyone to hold off on any assumptions that a deal is about to get done on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Amid talk that the players and owners could have an agreement in place as soon as this week, Winston wrote on Twitter that it’s too soon to say that.

“There has been a flood of information on the potential of a new CBA,” Winston wrote. “To our players: your player leadership has been working tirelessly. This is a business deal and no deal is finalized until the players vote.”

Winston isn’t saying the players won’t agree to a new deal, but he is pointing out that until the players vote to approve the deal, nothing should be assumed. Many players have voiced opposition to an agreement that expands the regular season to 17 games, although if that agreement also pays the players significantly more money, the players may go along. There’s still work to do before a deal is done.