Footwork a focus as Browns work on getting Baker Mayfield back on track

New Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt made a music analogy when describing the way he’ll coach quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Van Pelt said he wants Mayfield to think classical, not heavy metal, when he’s thinking about smoothly moving in the pocket.

“I want the feet to be like Mozart and not like Metallica,” Van Pelt said, via Nate Ulrich of the Beacon Journal. “With the footwork, it’s just a fluid motion. You’re really back there dancing through the pocket as you go through your progressions.”

Van Pelt said he and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski are on the same page about Mayfield’s footwork.

“I have a belief and a philosophy of footwork, and it’s extremely important to me — Kevin as well,” Van Pelt said. “It all starts with the feet. The feet never lie. They get you through your progressions. So just some of the ways that we’ll have him drop both from under center and in the [shot]gun will change slightly to help him.”

After showing a lot of promise as a rookie in 2018, Mayfield regressed in 2019. Van Pelt hopes that Mayfield can become a maestro of proper footwork.