Jalen Hurts won’t work out at other positions at Combine

Getty Images

Jalen Hurts has put up big numbers as a quarterback in college, so he sees no need to pretend to be anything but a quarterback.

Via By D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the trainer for the Oklahoma quarterback said Hurts does not plan to work out at any position other than quarterback if anyone asks at the Scouting Combine next week.

“He wants to show people that he’s a quarterback,” trainer Chip Smith said. “That’s the big thing. There is talk about other positions and that kind of stuff. . . .

“He’s a great athlete. He played in two national championships. He’s got more film than any of the other quarterback out there, . . . he’s a quarterback.”

While it’s unclear if anyone has already asked to see what he looks like as a receiver or a runner, it’s good for Hurts to head that off before it gains steam (and so future mobile quarterbacks know it’s OK to say no).

Hurts began at Alabama, before losing his job to Tua Tagovailoa during the national title game in 2018. After transferring to Oklahoma, he threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns, while adding 1,298 rushing yards and 20 more touchdowns. He finished second in Heisman Trophy voting to Joe Burrow.