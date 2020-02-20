Jarvis Landry had hip surgery after all

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 20, 2020, 8:13 AM EST
Getty Images

Any big plans the Browns new braintrust has for Jarvis Landry are going to have to wait.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns wide receiver revealed on his social media account that he had hip surgery.

He’s expected to be back at some point in training camp, but the news is a bit of a surprise since there were recent reports that he wasn’t going to have the procedure done.

He dealt with the injury most of the second half of the season, but still made (and played in) the Pro Bowl.

Now, they’ll go through the first offseason of a new offensive system without last year’s leading receiver.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Jarvis Landry had hip surgery after all

  1. Why do these players wait so long to have surgery. It only hurts their team chemistry when they miss out on training camp and off season activities.
    Very selfish. They talk like they are team 1st players but they really aren’t.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!