Jarvis Landry had hip surgery after all

Getty Images

Any big plans the Browns new braintrust has for Jarvis Landry are going to have to wait.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns wide receiver revealed on his social media account that he had hip surgery.

He’s expected to be back at some point in training camp, but the news is a bit of a surprise since there were recent reports that he wasn’t going to have the procedure done.

He dealt with the injury most of the second half of the season, but still made (and played in) the Pro Bowl.

Now, they’ll go through the first offseason of a new offensive system without last year’s leading receiver.