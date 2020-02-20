John Ross thinks Bengals can “flip the script” like the 49ers

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver John Ross has heard the criticisms of the franchise raised as part of the discussion about whether quarterback Joe Burrow should be pushing for a different NFL landing spot and his response is for people to have a longer memory.

He isn’t talking about the team’s five playoff trips from 2011-2015, either. Ross has a more recent turnaround on his mind.

The 49ers went from 4-12 in 2018 to 13-3 and NFC champs in 2019, which is a model that Ross believes the Bengals can replicate in the near future.

“It’s become the norm for the media to attack a team that doesn’t do that well,” Ross said, via the team’s website. “It’s not OK, but it comes with the territory. Once we start doing better, we’ll flip the script just like the San Francisco 49ers. Two years ago they won four games. Now they go play in a Super Bowl. That can be very much anyone’s story. Just how hard you work in the offseason and how well the team comes together. We’ll see where the next couple of months go.”

While the first overall pick will have a lot to do with setting the tone for the Bengals’ future, there’s plenty of other pieces that have to fall into place this offseason before the Bengals will be positioned for a 49ers-style turnaround.