Marshawn Lynch makes appearance in HBO’s series “Westworld”

Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch has retired and unretired from the NFL more than once. He seems to be looking for a second career, though, to make even more “chicken.”

A little over a month after playing three games for the Seahawks, including the postseason, the running back apparently is appearing in HBO’s series “Westworld.”

It is unclear exactly how big of a role he plays or whether he has a speaking part.

Lynch popped up in a trailer released Thursday, previewing the third season of the series. He is at the 55-second mark of the “Westworld Season Three Trailer: Dolores and Maeve Face Off in HBO’s Cryptic Tease.”

“Live without limits in a world where every human appetite can be indulged,” the show’s website reads. “This dark odyssey follows the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin. Now renewed for Season Three.”

The show premieres on HBO on March 15.

Lynch’s IMDb page lists seven actor credits, including appearances in the “The League” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”