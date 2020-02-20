New CBA proposal eliminates suspensions for postive marijuana tests

Getty Images

Smoke ’em if you’ve got ’em, NFL players. Except in July.

According to the term sheet of the new proposed collective bargaining agreement sent to NFLPA members tonight, players will get major concessions from the league as it pertains to marijuana.

As PFT reported last weekend, the window for testing players has narrowed to two weeks. Instead of beginning on April 20 (yes, 4/20), it will now start just before the opening of training camps.

That may keep players from being able to smoke at their leisure in July (as they otherwise could in many states where NFL teams are located), but it opens most of the offseason and the season to players. It also clears the way for players who have long sought to use marijuana and cannabis-based products as a pain relief aid during the season.

The new policy also raises the threshold for positive tests (from 35 nanograms to 150), and eliminates suspensions strictly for positive tests.

Players now face suspensions for marijuana related arrests, but the days of the four-game suspension for a failed test would end with this deal.