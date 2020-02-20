NFL owners accept “terms on the principal elements” of current CBA proposal

Getty Images

NFL owners flew into New York for a meeting about the current Collective Bargaining Agreement proposal on the table and they wound up voting on whether or not to accept it.

According to a release from the league, they have opted to accept the terms of the deal negotiated with the NFL Players Association. As they note in a statement, the agreement must also be accepted by the union in order for the agreement to go in place.

“The membership voted today to accept the negotiated terms on the principal elements of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement,” the statement said. “The Players Association would also need to vote to approve the same terms for there to be a new agreement.”

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the new CBA terms were not unanimously accepted. Owners also voted to move forward with the rules for the final year laid out in the 2011 CBA should the union not approve the terms. Among those rules is one allowing teams to use both a franchise tag and a transition tag this offseason.

Player reps from the league’s 32 teams will have a conference call on Friday. Those representatives will vote on whether or not to pass the proposed CBA onto the full body of players. Two-thirds of the player reps would have to be in favor, but the final vote would need a simple majority for approval.