Report: Antonio Brown’s grievance vs. Raiders scheduled for May

Posted by Charean Williams on February 20, 2020, 4:15 PM EST
Getty Images

Antonio Brown never played a game for the Raiders. Still, he wants them to pay him.

The unemployed receiver filed a grievance against the Raiders over lost wages, including $30 million in guarantees, during the 2019 season.

An arbitrator will hear that grievance in May, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Brown’s grievance against the Patriots over his $9 million signing bonus has yet to be scheduled, Fowler adds.

Brown could have a hard time collecting from the Raiders.

Not only did he send text messages to Raiders owner Mark Davis asking for his release, but before that, and perhaps even more damning to his case, Brown left training camp during his helmet fuss.

That’s enough, based on the language of his contract, to wipe out the guarantees.

6 responses to “Report: Antonio Brown’s grievance vs. Raiders scheduled for May

  5. Can’t wait this tweet storm is going to be epic. It will follow the same script as usual with A.B.
    Day of hearing – Gonna get what’s mine
    Day after – Waitin on word justice will be served
    After he loses Grievance – The league set me up man Kapernick was right
    Day after that – Goin to New York right now gonna tell the Commish what I think
    Day after that – Sorry to everyone I nuked down at the league offices I’m quitting twitter
    The follow morning – Morning y’all just got a new twitter account hit me back

  6. If he loses the case won’t Antonio be responsible for all of the attorneys fees and court costs from the Raiders? Or will it not matter based on his “payment” history?

