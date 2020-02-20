Report: Antonio Brown’s grievance vs. Raiders scheduled for May

Getty Images

Antonio Brown never played a game for the Raiders. Still, he wants them to pay him.

The unemployed receiver filed a grievance against the Raiders over lost wages, including $30 million in guarantees, during the 2019 season.

An arbitrator will hear that grievance in May, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Brown’s grievance against the Patriots over his $9 million signing bonus has yet to be scheduled, Fowler adds.

Brown could have a hard time collecting from the Raiders.

Not only did he send text messages to Raiders owner Mark Davis asking for his release, but before that, and perhaps even more damning to his case, Brown left training camp during his helmet fuss.

That’s enough, based on the language of his contract, to wipe out the guarantees.