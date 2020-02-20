Report: NFL “probably” proceeds with playoff expansion if CBA doesn’t pass

Getty Images

NFL owners approved the terms of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement proposal on Thursday and that proposal includes expansion of the playoffs to 14 teams.

While some aspects of a new CBA would not go into effect immediately, the playoff expansion would be set to go into place for the 2020 season if the players approve the deal.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports that the league may proceed with the playoff plan even if the CBA doesn’t pass muster with players. Maske reports that NFL owners believe they don’t need approval from players in order to put the new playoff structure in place.

It’s not clear if the NFLPA feels the same way about that view and one might wonder why the league hasn’t unilaterally moved for an expanded playoff slate if it wasn’t something that fell under the purview of the CBA. Those questions would likely become moot if players approve the current proposal and that process will get going on a conference call of player representatives on Friday.