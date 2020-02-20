Report: Quinton Dunbar “resolute” in desire for trade or release

Getty Images

Word earlier this month was that cornerback Quinton Dunbar wanted Washington to trade or release him this offseason, but it seemed like that he might back off that stance when he said he was hoping to get clarity on where he stands with a new coaching staff in place.

Dunbar said he expected to get that clarity during an upcoming conversation with head coach Ron Rivera, but his interactions with the team haven’t gone as hoped. Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that Dunbar wanted to discuss his contract, which expires after the 2020 season, but the team declined to do so.

As a result, Dunbar remains “resolute” in his desire to move on to a different team this offseason. There’s no word on the team’s willingness to consider those options, which may leave Dunbar to work on his own in the coming months.

Dunbar had 37 tackles and four interceptions while starting all 11 games he played last season.