Report: Russell Okung “skeptical” about his future with the Chargers

Posted by Josh Alper on February 20, 2020, 1:59 PM EST
The Chargers will be making at least one significant change to their starting offense this year with quarterback Philip Rivers set to move on as a free agent.

It sounds like left tackle Russell Okung may also be looking for a way out at some point this offseason. Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that he recently expressed uncertainty to the team about the direction of the team and his place on it.

Per the report, the team has attempted to reassure Okung but he remains “skeptical” of both their outlook and his own future with the team.

Okung missed the first half of last season after suffering a pulmonary embolism and then missed a couple of games at the end of the year with a groin injury. He has a $13 million salary and a cap hit of just over $16 million for the coming season. Parting ways with him would return over $13 million of that cap space to the Chargers.

3 responses to “Report: Russell Okung “skeptical” about his future with the Chargers

  1. Relax Okung, 49M in cap space means they don’t have to move on from anyone They feel can contribute to winning. In fact, They can sign any veteran QB with room enough to pick up others in FA.

  3. Antonio Brown Where Are You? says:
    Russell has earned $95 million, I think he will be ok if he’s cut.
    ==

    Agreed.
    Russell Okung — a very good player in his prime, and still better than serviceable when he’s not hurt — cashed a great many of those paychecks while watching his teammates play from his familiar spot on the injured list, be it in Seattle, Denver or with the Chargers.
    There’s a ton not to like about the NFL or how it does business. That said, considering all the millions he’s made while not actually playing, the fact Okung constantly cries and complains about his “unfair” employers is, to me, the height of hypocrisy.

