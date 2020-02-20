Rob Ninkovich: If Tom Brady leaves, it gets harder to lure players to Patriots

February 20, 2020
The Patriots have been able to remain one of the top teams in the league for a couple of decades, largely based on the presence of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

But with one of them uncertain to remain in New England, the future for the team could get decidedly cloudier.

Former Patriots linebacker and ESPN analyst Rob Ninkovich told Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald that if Brady leaves, it could trigger an exodus of free agents and make it harder to lure new guys in.

“It’s going to be difficult to try and bring everybody back. I would think if Tom comes back, one of those other players comes back,” Ninkovich said of their passel of free agents. “But if Tom doesn’t come back, I don’t know if those guys are going to want to stick around. Because what’s the outlook for the team? Is it a rebuilding phase? What happens moving forward?

That would be a hard sell. In years past, the Patriots have been able to get guys at a bargain, because it’s an older veteran, a guy who’s looking for a Super Bowl, for a playoff run. They’re approached by the Patriots, who say, ‘Look, we’re not going to guarantee the biggest contract, but we’re going to give you an opportunity to play in the playoffs and Super Bowl if you’re interested. Ninety-nine percent of the guys are ‘yeah, I want some validation for my football career.’’’

The Patriots have a number of their own free agents to worry about in addition to Brady, including Devin McCourty, Kyle Van Noy, and Jamie Collins.

And while there’s ample reason to trust Belichick, the sales job definitely gets tougher without a known commodity at quarterback.

  1. Unless they keep winning, which I expect they will, regardless of who’s under center. Recall the drama of “Who’s Jimmy Garropolo? Who’s Jacoby Brissett? Who are these backup guys filling in for Brady while he’s suspended? OMG! Can we continue to win?” All seemed to be fine. Chill out there, Rob, and enjoy your retirement.

  2. Someone needs to remind these “analysts” that the Patriots got to 12-4 because they had one of the top defenses in 2019, with a very pedestrian performance from Tom Brady and the offense…

  3. The Patriots without Brady can still win the division if they can scrape up an OK QB.
    It’s not like the Patriots, with a greta defense, minus Brady are hot garbage that no one would go to.

    They may not get as much of a home team discount, but players will still consider them.
    Unless they want to dog it, and cash out, and play for a scrub team.

  6. If Dak Prescott went to the Patriots and Brady came to the Cowboys, it would be interesting to see who would take their team the farthest. I think Brady would take Dallas deep into the playoffs. Dak, not so much.

  7. Who are they luring to them? Antonio Brown, Chad Johnson, Every Cleveland Browns draft bust of the last 15 years?

    I mean the list of Patriots free agent pickups over the years is far from impressive which is why the fact that they win as much as they do annoys many fans. Are you mad at your team for drafting a bum? It’s ok they’ll release him and he’ll go to New England, play just as mediocre and win. People are giving Tom Brady way too much credit being that he’s on a team that has proven they can still win without him.

