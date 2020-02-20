Training camp changes under CBA proposal include fewer padded practices

Getty Images

Changes are coming to the NFL under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement . . . if the players approve the deal. Some are major changes; some are minor changes.

One of the changes is tweaked rules for training camp, according to the CBA proposal fact sheet sent to all players and agents.

Training camp will include the introduction of a five-day acclimation period; a 2.5-hour limit on padded and full-speed practices; a limit to the amount of time at facility for the players during a given day; a limit of 16 days in pads with no more than three consecutive days for three out of the five weeks and no more than two consecutive days for two out of five weeks; a three-day weekend at the end of camp if 17 games is implemented; two days off in the first week and one day off every seven days thereafter; and a limit of four joint practices if there are three preseason games.

The proposed CBA also lists improvements to working conditions, with mandated improvements to visiting locker rooms; established standards for rehabilitation facilities, training rooms and equipment for each club; active squad addition by one offensive lineman; and development of improved safety metrics for fields.