Vikings finalize staff by hiring Roy Anderson, Imarjaye Albury

Getty Images

The Vikings announced they have finalized their coaching staff.

Their final hirings came Thursday when they announced the additions Roy Anderson and Imarjaye Albury. Anderson will serve as the assistant defensive backs coach and Albury the assistant defensive line coach.

Albury spent the past three seasons coaching in the college ranks. He was a graduate assistant at the University of Arkansas in 2018-19, working primarily with the defensive line.

Anderson was the lead defensive analyst for national champion LSU last season.

He has 14 years of experience in the NFL, including two seasons as the Bears’ safeties coach in 2017-18. Anderson also coached the secondary for four seasons with Indianapolis (2012-15) after seven seasons (2005-11) with the Ravens.

Mike Zimmer will have 21 assistant coaches this season.