Vikings finalize staff by hiring Roy Anderson, Imarjaye Albury

Posted by Charean Williams on February 20, 2020, 5:24 PM EST
Getty Images

The Vikings announced they have finalized their coaching staff.

Their final hirings came Thursday when they announced the additions Roy Anderson and Imarjaye Albury. Anderson will serve as the assistant defensive backs coach and Albury the assistant defensive line coach.

Albury spent the past three seasons coaching in the college ranks. He was a graduate assistant at the University of Arkansas in 2018-19, working primarily with the defensive line.

Anderson was the lead defensive analyst for national champion LSU last season.

He has 14 years of experience in the NFL, including two seasons as the Bears’ safeties coach in 2017-18. Anderson also coached the secondary for four seasons with Indianapolis (2012-15) after seven seasons (2005-11) with the Ravens.

Mike Zimmer will have 21 assistant coaches this season.

2 responses to "Vikings finalize staff by hiring Roy Anderson, Imarjaye Albury

  1. Welcome to the best coaching staff in the NFL! This must be a dream come true for these men! The opportunity to work with the top head coach in the league and coach a team that is absolutely stacked with talent at every position on both sides of the ball! And now Anderson will have the opportunity to have won a championship in College and now very likely a championship in the pros!

