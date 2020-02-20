Washington releases Jordan Reed

Getty Images

After seven years in Washington, tight end Jordan Reed is done.

Reed was officially released today, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The move was widely expected, and Washington was apparently just waiting until Reed became cleared to return to action following his latest concussion. That happened yesterday.

Despite having seven reported concussions, Reed reportedly wants to keep playing. He has, at times, shown the potential to be a very good tight end, and he’ll likely draw some interest from at least a few NFL teams.

The move will save Washington $8.5 million against the salary cap.