Bears planning to relase Prince Amukamara, Taylor Gabriel

Getty Images

The Bears are taking some money off the books before the weekend.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears are planning to release veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara. Adam Schefter of ESPN adds that wide receiver Taylor Gabriel is on the way out as well.

Cutting Amukamara would give the 30-year-old former first-roynder a head start on the free agent market, which has a number of options at the position. He was due to make $9 million next season, and they’ll carry $1 million in dead money to let him go.

Gabriel’s release clears $4.5 million of cap space.