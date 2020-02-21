Bob Quinn said he has had recent conversations with Darius Slay’s agent

Getty Images

Lions General Manager Bob Quinn said the team is having conversations about new contracts for some of the current members of the team. He concedes, though, that “the uncertainty of the CBA” has led to “a little bit of a stall.”

“We’re having good conversations,” Quinn told Tori Petry of the team website. “Nothing’s really past the finish line yet, but we’re hoping to get a few things done here in the next week or so.”

A report earlier this week indicated the Lions have talked to multiple teams about trading cornerback Darius Slay. Quinn was not asked specifically about a trade for Slay, but he was asked about negotiations for a new deal for Slay.

“I think all of those negotiations I’ll kind of keep private between myself and his representatives,” Quinn said. “We’ve had a lot of good talks really over the last year or so, including just recently in the last couple of weeks. All those conversations are good.”

That might give Lions fans hope the sides can work out a deal to keep Slay.

Slay has made it clear he wants a bigger payday. He is scheduled to make a salary of $10 million in 2020, the final year of his current contract.

Slay sat out the offseason program in 2019 while seeking an extension, and a report earlier this month indicated the Lions still hoped to sign Slay to a long-term deal but were open to trading him if they couldn’t reach agreement.