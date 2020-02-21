Bradley Bozeman takes down 72-ounce steak

Getty Images

Bradley Bozeman‘s biggest accomplishment thus far arguably wasn’t starting all 16 games last season. It came in downing and digesting a 72-ounce steak this week.

The Ravens starting left guard ate the 4.5-pound steak, shrimp cocktail, baked potato, salad and butter roll in 50 minutes while traveling cross country on his anti-bullying campaign.

“I knew it was going to be tough, but I didn’t think it was going to be that tough,” the 6-foot-4, 317-pounder said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “The last bite was rough. It was really rough.”

The Big Texan restaurant in Amarillo, Texas, has had 110,000 people attempt the challenge. Bozeman became the 9,828th to complete it in the required hour time limit.

He received a free meal and a T-shirt that read: “I ate it all.”

“That was the toughest food thing I’ve ever done in my life,” said Bozeman, who added he would never attempt it again.