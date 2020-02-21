Brian Gutekunst: Drafting a QB always on the table

Getty Images

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst has Aaron Rodgers coming back for another season as the team’s quarterback, but that doesn’t mean he’s paying the position less attention than others as the team prepares for the draft.

Gutekunst spoke to reporters in Green Bay on Friday and the prospect of selecting a quarterback at some point this April was one of the topics of conversation. Gutekunst said he thinks this year’s group is “deeper” than in past years and that he’s open to adding one to the roster if things unfold that way.

“Everything I’ve been taught, that’s where you start,” Gutekunst said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “You start with the quarterback. So you evaluate them every year, and I think it’s always on the table. It’s a good crop this year.”

Tim Boyle and Manny Wilkins are the quarterbacks behind Rodgers on Green Bay’s depth chart.

Rodgers, who turned 36 in December, is signed through 2023, so there’s time for the Packers to make plans for a future that doesn’t include him. As Rodgers knows well, however, the presence of a veteran quarterback for a few years doesn’t preclude drafting another one.