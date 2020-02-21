Report: Eric Bieniemy might not be out of Colorado mix

Getty Images

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy withdrew his name from consideration for the University of Colorado job.

Unless he didn’t.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA (who reported Bieniemy was out last night), the door might not be completely closed.

“There might be change in plans. Stay tuned!” a source close to Bieniemy told Klis, who has now covered both possible eventualities.

The former Colorado running back didn’t get a head coaching job in the last cycle (at least in part because the Chiefs played as long as possible), and conventional wisdom would suggest he’d be an attractive candidate next year. Of course, the NFL isn’t exactly breaking barriers when it comes to minority hiring, so it’s far from a sure thing.

But perhaps his alma mater upped their offer, or perhaps he prefers the Buffalo in hand to the two that may or may not be in the NFL bush next offseason.

UPDATE 1:05 p.m. ET: Or, maybe Klis just got taken for a ride.

He just deleted the previous tweet and posted an update, saying: “I deleted tweet on Bieniemy “Stay Tuned!” after realizing I may have been contacted by someone pretending to be someone else. I apologize to all involved and who are following this story.”