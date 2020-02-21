Jaguars exercise contract options on Chris Conley, Jarrod Wilson

Getty Images

Wide receiver Chris Conley and safety Jarrod Wilson won’t be leaving the Jaguars in free agency this offseason.

The Jaguars announced on Friday that they have exercised the options on contracts for both players. There was a February 25 deadline to make those calls.

Conley is set to make $2 million in 2020 with half of that salary now guaranteed. His cap hit will be $2.795 million.

He had 47 catches for 775 yards and five touchdowns during his first season in Jacksonville. The catches and yards were new career highs.

Wilson will have a cap hit of just over $3 million while making a base salary of $2.45 million. He started every game last season for the first time in his four years with the Jaguars and ended the season with 79 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.