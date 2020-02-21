Jarvis Landry realized he needed surgery after Pro Bowl

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry was bothered by a hip injury all last season, but he hoped to put off surgery since it came with a six-to-eight-month recovery.

All it took was struggling through the Pro Bowl to change his mind.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Landry explained that the time off after the season wasn’t enough to convince him he could avoid the procedure.

“I felt like if I got together with the team doctors, got together with my doctors, that we could formulate a plan for this offseason to be able to manage me again throughout the year to be able to make it through the season,” Landry said in an Instagram video. “Going into Pro Bowl, given that I was off three weeks, and thinking that I was going to feel better and then playing in the game — which obviously wasn’t really a game, we were just jogging around, having fun — and I realized how much pain I was in from even just doing that.

“I was kinda happy that I went to Pro Bowl because that was more of an indication of why I needed the surgery.”

Despite the pain he was in, he didn’t miss a game, set a new career high with 1,174 receiving yards, and went to his fifth straight Pro Bowl.

The team announced that the surgery was successful (#asexpected), and that he’d have a full recovery.

In the short term, it puts their top two targets on the shelf, as Odell Beckham Jr. is recovering from core muscle surgery in January. He’ll be recovered in another month or so, in time for the team’s offseason program.