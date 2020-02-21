Jerry Hughes has groin surgery

Getty Images

Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes has had surgery for the second time this offseason.

Hughes had surgery to repair torn wrist ligaments last month and he had surgery to repair a groin injury this week. Hughes’ wife posted a picture of her husband in a medical gown at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia, which is the home of noted core muscle surgeon Dr. William Meyers, on Thursday.

The NFL took a look at the Bills’ injury reporting after Hughes revealed his wrist injury because he was never listed with that issue, but he was listed with a groin injury at points. He is still wearing a cast on his wrist in the most recent picture.

Hughes had 23 tackles and 4.5 sacks during the 2019 season.