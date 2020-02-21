Monte Kiffin will become 14th inductee into Buccaneers’ Ring of Honor

Getty Images

The Buccaneers announced Friday night that former defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin will become the 14th inductee into the team’s Ring of Honor. The team will announce the date for Kiffin’s induction once the NFL releases the schedule for 2020.

Kiffin ranks as the longest-tenured coach in franchise history, having spent 13 seasons with the Bucs from 1996-2008 under head coaches and fellow Ring of Honor members Tony Dungy (1996-2001) and Jon Gruden (2002-08).

“Monte Kiffin’s contributions to building and sustaining one of the most dominant defenses in NFL history were crucial to our franchise’s most successful era,” Buccaneers owner Bryan Glazer said in a statement. “Monte worked closely with Tony Dungy and Jon Gruden using his signature defense that became the team’s identity and was a key part of winning the Super Bowl. He was an outstanding coach, teacher and leader who consistently got the best out of his players and we eagerly anticipate welcoming him into our Ring of Honor this upcoming season.”

Kiffin joined Dungy’s coaching staff as defensive coordinator in 1996 and immediately began the process of overhauling the Buccaneers’ defense. Kiffin’s unit improved from 27th overall the year before his arrival to 11th in his first season.

During Kiffin’s 13 seasons leading Tampa Bay’s defense, the unit ranked in the top 10 in yards allowed 11 times and in points allowed 12 times.