New deal would allow for extra offensive lineman on game day

For all the big issues (like money) being hashed out in the new collective bargaining agreement proposal, there are a number of smaller issues that will change the way teams utilize their players.

One of those such details is the addition of an extra offensive lineman for game-day active rosters.

Like the old third quarterback rule — in which he could only play if the first two were hurt during a game — the extra blocker would serve as insurance against injuries during games.

It would keep teams from having to press tight ends into service as blockers, which every quarterback in the league would agree is a good thing.

Coupled with adding a pair of roster spots (giving each team 55 on the active roster and 12 on the practice squad), it should give teams a bit more flexibility, and cover for the inevitable injuries.