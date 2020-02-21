NFLPA executive committee votes 6-5 against recommending CBA proposal

Getty Images

After NFL owners approved a proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement on Thursday, attention shifted to players as they need to approve any deal before it can go into place.

The NFL Players Association is holding a conference call with player representatives to discuss the deal on Friday and the union’s executive committee has already held a vote about whether or not to recommend accepting the deal.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports and PFT has confirmed that the committee, which negotiated the deal for the union, voted 6-5 against recommending it to the overall body of players.

That’s just a recommendation and the 32 player reps are also expected to hold a vote Friday. That will also serve as a recommendation as the NFLPA will submit the proposal to the full membership whether or not the player reps vote in favor of the deal.

If more than 50 percent of the membership votes for the proposal, the deal will be approved.