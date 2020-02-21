NFLPA says Executive Committee will meet with NFL management, vote next week

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association did not vote one way or the other about whether to accept the owners’ proposal for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement today. But the union says a vote is coming next week.

Shortly after news broke that no vote was taken, the NFLPA released a statement suggesting a meeting will take place next week in Indianapolis, where the NFL world will converge for the Scouting Combine.

“Today the NFLPA Board of Player Representatives did not take a vote on the principal terms of a proposed new collective bargaining agreement,” the statement said. “The Executive Committee looks forward to meeting with NFL management again next week before the Board takes a vote shortly after.”

It’s unclear whether the NFL management will agree to that meeting, however, given the reports on Thursday that the owners viewed the offer they presented to the players as a final offer. And it’s also unclear whether anything can be said or done at next week’s meeting that would convince the players to agree to the owners’ offer. At this point, not much is clear.

UPDATE 4:25 p.m. ET: Shortly after releasing the above statement on Twitter, the NFLPA deleted the tweet.