NFLPA scraps planned vote on CBA by player reps

Getty Images

The expectation was that a Friday NFL Players Association conference call featuring player representatives from all 32 teams would include a vote about whether they would recommend the proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement to the full membership of the union, but that did not happen.

The NFLPA announced that no vote will take place. The NFLPA executive committee, which negotiated with team owners on the proposed deal, voted 6-5 against recommending it earlier in the day.

In a statement, the union said the executive committee hopes to meet with the NFL management council executive committee in Indianapolis at the Scouting Combine next week. A vote would then follow that meeting, although it is not clear which issues have led to the change in plans.

It is also unclear what the response will be from the owners side of the table. Their statement after approving the proposed deal on Thursday said “the membership also approved moving forward under the final year of the 2011 CBA if the players decided not to approve the negotiated terms,” which suggests that they may not be as willing to sit back down for negotiations as the players seem to be.