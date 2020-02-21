Panthers waive TE Marcus Baugh

Getty Images

The Panthers dropped a player from their offseason roster on Friday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that the team has waived tight end Marcus Baugh.

Baugh signed with the Panthers in April 2019 and went through the preseason with the team before being placed on injured reserve when the team made cuts to get to 53 players. He also spent time with the Raiders in 2018 and played in the short-lived Alliance of American Football last year.

Baugh went undrafted out of Ohio State in 2018. He had 55 catches for 607 yards and eight touchdowns while in college.

The Panthers also cut Greg Olsen this month, which leaves them with Ian Thomas, Chris Manhertz and Temarrick Hemingway at tight end.