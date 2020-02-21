Proposed CBA would allow for third player to return from IR

Getty Images

Among the details included in the proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement that NFL owners approved on Thursday is a change to the rules governing players returning from injured reserve during the regular season.

Under the current rules, teams are allowed to designate two players for return each year. According to multiple reports, the proposal would up that number to three players.

Players are eligible to be designated for return after they spend six weeks on injured reserve. They are able to resume practicing at that time, but must remain on the list for eight games before they are eligible to be reinstated to the active roster.

That roster would expand to 55 players under the proposed CBA with the practice squad also growing by two players. According to those reports, it would grow by another two players in time for the 2022 season if players approve the deal.