Report: Alshon Jeffery would “welcome” a “change of scenery”

Getty Images

It will be months before Alshon Jeffery is able to do much on the field. It sounds like he might be OK if he’s not in Philadelphia when that happens.

According to Connor Hughes of TheAthletic.com, the Eagles wide receiver “would welcome the change of scenery” that came with a trade.

The Eagles would likely be amenable to make that happen, for a number of reasons.

First, he’s 30 and coming off Lisfranc surgery last December, and a nine-month recovery would push into training camp. Then there’s the did-he-or-didn’t-he criticism of Carson Wentz from an unnamed teammate last season.

He’s also due a guaranteed $11.5 million next season after restructuring his contract last fall, so the Eagles might have a harder time getting someone to take the damaged goods off their hands.